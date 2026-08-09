A large fire closed the Sub-Balkan road near Sliven

Heavy smoke and a growing fire blocked traffic on the Sub-Balkan road Sofia - Burgas in the area of the Sliven village of Zlati Voivoda, the police announced.

Six teams are extinguishing a fire between the Sliven villages of Seliminovo and Gavrailovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sliven said. The fire broke out at 10:27 a.m. when dry grass and bushes caught fire near the SLV 1112 road, in the land of Seliminovo. Due to the strong wind, the fire has grown rapidly.

Four teams of the Regional Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Sliven, and one team each from Tvarditsa and Nova Zagora are extinguishing separate fires. There is no danger to the settlements. The management of the Sliven fire department is on site and participating in the extinguishing activities. At the moment, the fire has been localized, the police add.

Due to smoke on the I-6 road, a temporary traffic organization has been introduced - drivers from Burgas are turning off at the junction for the village of Gavrailovo, drivers from Sofia are turning off at the junction for the village of Binkos. Traffic in the direction of Burgas has been restored at the moment.

The contact network of the railway line in the section between the stations Seliminovo and Gavrailovo has been temporarily interrupted. It is expected to be restored soon.

The mayor of Gavrailovo, Tenyo Bozhekov, told BTA that the fire had reached the village, but there was no material damage. According to him, one hut had burned down. Two tractor drivers also participated in extinguishing the fire.

The police warn that if there is new smoke on the I-6 road due to the strong wind, traffic will be redirected along the indicated bypass routes.

The traffic is regulated by teams of the “Traffic Police“ and the Regional Administration – Sliven.