A fire broke out near the historical site of Petrova Niva

A fire broke out today in the area of the historical site of Petrova Niva in Strandzha.

The report was filed by tourists passing along the route of the "Bulgarian Camino", who noticed the flames and immediately sought help.

“I thank the employees of the State Fire Service – Zvezdets, the Police Department – Malko Tarnovo and the Fire and Rescue Service – Malko Tarnovo for their quick actions and good coordination! The fire has been extinguished and there is currently no danger. In these hot and dry days, the risk of fires in the open is extremely high. Therefore, I once again call on everyone to be careful“, said the mayor of the Municipality of Malko Tarnovo Iliyan Yanchev, quoted by BNT.