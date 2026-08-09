Will Bulgaria activate Article 5 of the NATO treaty after the attack on Ukraine (VIDEO)

The chairman of “Vazrazhdane” insists that all facts and circumstances regarding the Ukrainian drone that fell in Bulgaria be clarified as soon as possible. Moreover, on the social network he published amateur footage that shows not one, but two drones flying over our country.

“As we first assumed yesterday, the drone that hit Bulgaria turned out to be Ukrainian. But was there only one? Yesterday, our sympathizer from Provadia filmed this clip with two drones flying in formation in the sky over Devnya - right above the Devnya factories. Bulgaria does not have its own large-scale drones, so they are not ours? Whose are they then? Who is running the Bulgarian sky freely, and is this happening with or without the knowledge of the Bulgarian authorities?

One more thing. How come the drone at lunchtime was described by Radev as carrying a large amount of explosive, and at the end of the day it turned out to be a reconnaissance drone? Reconnaissance drones are either unarmed or with a minimal amount of explosive, enough to kill a person”, Kostadinov is categorical.

He recalls in his post on the social network that yesterday the deputy chairman of “Vazrazhdane”, Georgi Georgiev, was the only one from the leadership of a parliamentaryly represented political force who visited the site of the explosion, and his assumptions are that the damage to the terrain simply could not have been caused by a reconnaissance drone.

“Next - we found out that the Ukrainian ambassador was in Kiev. How come on that day? When did she leave? Was it a coincidence yesterday morning or shortly before the strike? To ask for direct instructions on how to react, perhaps? Did Olesya Ilashchuk know in advance about the attack on Bulgaria, and if so, why didn't Bulgaria activate the famous Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, in which the native Euro-Atlantics swear? Or if Ukraine attacks us and freely scouts in the skies of Bulgaria, there's no problem?", Kostadinov is categorical and adds that yesterday Ukraine committed an act of aggression against Bulgaria.

“If our country were an independent state, not a colony, and if it were ruled by brave men, not cowardly puppets, the Ukrainian ambassador would have been declared persona non grata yesterday. But alas, by the will of 95.7% of Bulgarian voters, Bulgaria is a colony. And nobody asks the colonies about anything.“, adds Kostadinov.