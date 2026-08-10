Fake advertisement with the image and voice of Metropolitan Gabriel is circulating on the networks

Metropolitan Gabriel of Lovca does not advertise and has never advertised medicines, medical products and any other goods and services in the media and social networks, his office reports.

The reason for this refutation is that a video clip is being distributed on the Internet, in which the image and voice of Metropolitan Gabriel are falsified and manipulatively presented through Artificial Intelligence. Metropolitan Gabriel has never participated in the creation of such a video clip. The message contained in it is completely falsified and has nothing to do with Orthodox spirituality and the teachings of the Church, the office also stated.

They are calling on people not to succumb to such manipulations.

The competent authorities have been notified to remove the clip.