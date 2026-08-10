Dog bites 8-year-old child in Stara Zagora

A Belgian shepherd dog “Malinois“ attacked and bit an 8-year-old girl in a designated dog walking area in the “Station Garden“ park in Stara Zagora. The incident occurred on August 7, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora announced.

The signal was received by the First District Department at 4:12 p.m. by a 17-year-old boy. A police team was sent to the scene, who located the injured child and his mother - a 39-year-old woman.

The child was provided with medical assistance by a team from the Emergency Medical Care Center, after which he was released. There is no danger to his life.

The dog's owner left the scene of the incident. Subsequently, a police team identified him - a 74-year-old man, who was detained for up to 24 hours.

An investigation has been initiated into the case under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora.