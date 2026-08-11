New ship stuck in the Danube near Lom

A new cargo ship has stuck in the Lom region due to the critically low level of the Danube. This is another vessel that is experiencing difficulties due to the retreat of the water in the Vidin and Lom region, bTV reported.

In the last 24 hours, the river level has dropped by between 1 and 3 centimeters. The largest decrease was recorded near Ruse - the level is 114 centimeters below the conditional elevation 0. At Lom, the water is already about 20 centimeters below the conditional elevation.

Due to the retreat of the water, dry areas have also appeared where there were navigable arms until recently. Local residents say they don't remember the Danube being this low.

Shipping and cargo transport are also affected in the Lom and Vidin regions. Two cargo ships are stuck, but according to experts, they are outside the fairway and do not pose a danger to other vessels.

The low level also reveals parts of the riverbed that usually remain underwater. Experts warn people not to approach the objects and remains that have appeared due to the danger of sharp metal parts, sudden depths and unstable silt.