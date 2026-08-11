The Cabinet adopts the program for Bulgaria until 2030.

The Council of Ministers of Bulgaria meets in a regular session on August 12, 2026, to adopt the fundamental Program for the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria for the period 2026-2030

The strategic document proposed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev outlines the long-term political goals and economic priorities of the cabinet for the next four years.

In parallel with the large-scale domestic political decisions, extremely important official ministerial meetings are being held in Sofia with a high-ranking state delegation from Turkey, led by Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci. While long-term strategies are being forged in the capital, some of the ministers are engaged in the field to inspect infrastructure sites and significant cultural events on the native Black Sea coast.

The Management Program 2026-2030: Main Highlights

The main focus of today's government meeting is on the adoption of the management program. The main directions in it aim at stability and European development of the country, and the agenda also includes:

Discussion and adoption of the decree on the implementation of the state budget for 2026;

Approval of the National List of Innovative Schools for the New Academic Year 2026/2027;

Important structural changes in individual ministries in order to optimize administration

Strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Turkey

Turkish Minister of Interior Mustafa Ciftci is on an official visit to Sofia. The program includes bilateral meetings with his Bulgarian counterpart, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the police academies of the two countries, a visit to the Turkish Embassy and the Grand Mufti's Office, as well as an inspection of the emblematic Sofia mosque Banya Bashi. The main focus of the talks is the joint fight against crimes committed by young people, illegal migration and drug trafficking.

Within the framework of the official visit of the Turkish delegation to our country, the interior ministers of the two neighboring countries held in-depth talks in Sofia. The meetings give a clear sign of the high level of trust between the countries. The two sides agreed on increased interaction in several key areas:

Joint fight against cross-border crime of the "new generation" and counteraction to crimes committed by minors;

Optimization of security at the common border and enhanced measures against illegal migration;

Signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding between the Police Academies of Bulgaria and Turkey.

The Minister of Tourism in Balchik

Minister Evtim Miloshev is on a working visit to the Black Sea Coast. On-site inspections are being conducted at the Cultural Center “Palace“ and the University Botanical Garden in Balchik regarding the introduction of a single ticket for tourists. While strategic issues are being resolved in Sofia, the active summer season requires increased control along the Black Sea Coast. Cabinet representatives are conducting personal inspections of key tourist and infrastructure sites.

Special attention is being paid to the cultural program in our seaside resorts, with the aim of ensuring the security of citizens during mass summer festivals and inspecting the management of sites of national historical importance.