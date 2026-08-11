NATO invests 200 million euros in a new base near Yambol

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov presented in Yambol the concept of the Ministry of Defense for the construction of a military formation “Kabile“. The planned investment is worth about 200 million euros, provided under the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP).

Stoyanov held a meeting with the regional governor of Yambol Georgi Chalakov, the mayor of Yambol Municipality Valentin Revanski and the mayor of Tundzha Municipality Stancho Stavrev.

“This is a project that has been in preparation for several years and was approved by the National Assembly in January this year. At this stage, the design is about to begin. It will allow us to have much more specific information about the parameters of the project within a year at the latest," said Dimitar Stoyanov.

He stressed that it is important for the mayors and the local community to be informed at the very beginning, and not when the decisions have already been made.

"We will maintain a constant dialogue with the two municipalities and with the people in the region", the Minister of Defense pointed out.

According to him, it is necessary to dispel fears with facts and information.

The Minister of Defense also commented on the situation at the “Bezmer“ airbase, where two US tanker aircraft are located.

“The situation at the “Bezmer“ airport is calm. There are no violations or incidents, and flights are being carried out as part of training activities in the northern and northwestern directions. "There is no room for concern among the people in the area," the minister said.