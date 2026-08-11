Inspection of the exploded warehouse near the village of Belitsa: The reasons are being sought

Two large-scale investigations by the District Prosecutor's Offices in Plovdiv and Gabrovo mark the day.

The authorities are conducting intensive interrogations of officials and employees of the Economic Police in Plovdiv, while in Tryavna the initial ground inspections began after the incident in the military warehouse.

Inspection of the explosive warehouse near the village of Belitsa: The reasons are being sought

In parallel with the corruption line in education, the District Prosecutor's Office - Gabrovo is coordinating the investigative teams at the site of the fire and the subsequent explosions in the ammunition warehouse of the weapons factory “EMKO“ near the village of Belitsa in the Tryavna region. The incident, which occurred a day earlier, has already been brought under control and there is no danger of new detonations or air pollution, confirmed bTV Novinite.

At the moment, prosecutors, investigators and experts are conducting an initial ground inspection of the scene. Complex fire-technical and military-technical examinations have been ordered, and all available company and technological documentation for the stored ammunition and gunpowder charges is being seized. The investigation is being conducted under the text of the Criminal Code for crimes committed in a generally dangerous manner, as the law provides for a penalty of imprisonment from 3 to 12 years, BTA reports. The management of the company “EMKO“ categorically ruled out the possibility of human error by the employees.

The work on the two pre-trial proceedings continues in an active phase, and it is expected that the prosecutor's office will come up with interim results of the inspections in the coming days.

Corruption scandal in Plovdiv: Interrogations after the arrest of a director

The District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv is coordinating a series of interrogations of officials and employees from the “Economic Police“ department at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, BNR reports. The actions are a consequence of the high-profile arrest of the director of the Sofia University “Naiden Gerov“ Atanaska Nikolova.

After searches of her office and her private home, investigators seized extensive documentation related to contracts concluded in 2025 worth over 330,000 leva (about 160,000 euros). Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the school principal for official misconduct under Art. 282 of the Criminal Code for gross violations in the award of public procurement contracts for repair activities. The supervising prosecutor Todor Pavlov set the accused a preventive measure of “cash bail“ in the amount of 10,000 euros, DarikNews.bg reported.