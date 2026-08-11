A 55-year-old man drowned in the "Ogosta" dam near Montana. The body was pulled out by divers this morning, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The alarm was given to 112 at around 8:00 a.m. The incident occurred in the area of the village of Gorno Tserovyane near the so-called "square".

At that time, Ivan Tsekov was fishing:

"We were fishing in the Tserovoye area and a friend came and said that they had found fishing rods, a phone, cigarettes, flip-flops. They shouted to see where this man was, they didn't find him and called 112. The police came and found that there was a drowned man. They called divers and pulled him out".

The Montana police reported that it was most likely an accident. There were no signs of violence on the drowned man's body. Most likely, the fisherman bent down to wash himself when he left, slipped and fell into the water. The place is cut off and is quite deep.