Former Minister: There was no need to wait 24 hours after the explosions in Belitsa

There was no reason to wait 24 hours before investigators entered the ammunition factory in the village of Belitsa after the explosions. This was stated by the former Minister of Interior and expert on ammunition and explosives Valentin Radev in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

"They are not necessary. There is no such rule anywhere," he said.

According to him, after the main explosions have stopped, entry should be made as soon as possible in order to secure the remains and prevent new incidents.

According to him, if there is a suspicion of injured people, rescue teams could not wait for a day.

He also commented on the information about possible unexploded ordnance in the area.

"It should be said what kind of ordnance there is, did they have detonators? But usually in such production facilities the ordnance is without a detonator," Radev said.

The former minister called for found parts or ordnance not to be touched by citizens, but to be secured by sappers.

According to him, it is too early to rule out specific versions of the cause of the explosion. He pointed to possible causes as a shock, spark or electricity, including static electricity, and stressed that the final conclusions should be made by experts.

Radev described the preliminary exclusion of external intervention by the authorities as a mistake.

"Do not rush to conclusions", he urged on Bulgaria ON AIR, emphasizing that in such an incident with subsequent fire and explosions it is often difficult to establish with certainty where it all started.

The expert also criticized the way in which institutions communicate such cases. According to him, hasty conclusions can lead to confusion and undermine trust in institutions.

"This is the most dangerous thing: trust in institutions," concluded Radev.