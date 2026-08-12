Large ammunition found near the EMKO factory

Large ammunition was found in the perimeter of the explosion at the “EMKO" factory, which cannot be removed, bTV learned. They will have to be detonated on the territory of the factory, bTV reported.

After 1:00 p.m., explosions are possible. The BG-ALERT system is also expected to be activated in the Tryavna and Belitsa regions.

The police warn that there are no risks to the population. SOBT teams are on the territory of the plant, a fire truck and an ambulance have also entered.

Around noon, employees of the ammunition plant near Belitsa gathered in front of the gate so that they could receive their personal belongings and phones left during the evacuation on the day of the explosion.

An organization has been created and people are being called on a list.

At the same time, the investigation is working on all versions. Investigators, experts and specialists will not reach the site of the exploded warehouse today due to the risk of unexploded ammunition exploding.

This is expected to happen tomorrow, and until then, the clearing of the area continues.