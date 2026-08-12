Two people fell from a hang glider near Nessebar, one died

A tragedy has rocked Nessebar after an accident with a hang glider resulted in the death of one person and the serious injuries of another. The event took place in close proximity to the popular resort town.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the case, with the prosecutor's office taking the lead. The main question that is currently being asked is whether the hang glider was part of the tourist services offered in the area or was personal property.

Although many details surrounding the incident are still unclear, the prosecutor's office is engaged in conducting a thorough investigation to understand the exact circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.