Radev: We are replacing the already exhausted model of consumption and cheap labor with accelerated economic development

„This week, Bulgaria was shocked by the sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev by an organized group of youth in Plovdiv. The Ministry of Interior also detained the suspects, and the court remanded them in custody. Our government has taken the first steps on the problem of youth crime. We are also considering more radical measures". With these words, Prime Minister Rumen Radev opened the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"The children of Bulgaria must be educated in the family and at school. We cannot leave them in the toxic environment of social media. In such tragedies, the entire society should stand united behind the victim and his relatives, behind the law and morality," Radev also said, emphasizing that it is shocking that there are politicians and influencers who are trying to earn party dividends from the murder.

According to him, these are the same ones who are against the subject "Religions and Virtues" in school, as well as those who methodically destroy monuments.

"Dear gentlemen from the opposition, these uneducated bullies are also your creatures, but there is no place for fascist outrages in Bulgaria and we will do what is necessary," the Prime Minister said.

He also announced that today the cabinet will adopt its governing program. In his words, it is a complex of policies with which the requests from the election campaign will be implemented.

"Today the government adopts its management program, which is a complex of policies with which we will implement the requests from our election platform – de-oligarchization, strengthening the law, optimizing the administration, caring for the security, health, income and old age of Bulgarians, opportunities for the young", commented Radev.

"Our goal is also to replace the already exhausted development model, based on consumption, distribution and cheap labor, with a new model of accelerated economic development by actively attracting investments, reducing regulations and supporting Bulgarian business through increased productivity and development of export-oriented high-tech industries", he added.

"The dynamic environment will certainly require us to make many other decisions that no program can foresee, but these are the challenges of any government", said Radev. According to him, the program will be published today.

"We will also adopt the investment program for municipal projects, through which we also create transparent conditions for financing. "Although we found only debts and unpaid activities there, we are also providing funds for Bulgarian municipalities," the Prime Minister added.