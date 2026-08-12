Minister Demerdzhiev refers the prosecution to the delayed investigation

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev refers the acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova to the delay in the work on the pre-trial proceedings. It is related to the road construction, advance payments made and the so-called “in-house“ procedures worth tens of millions of euros, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

This is an investigation that began in 2022, into the construction of the international road E-79 in the section between Montana and Vidin. The advance payment was made in 2020, and at this moment there is no construction. The pre-trial proceedings were initiated in 2022, and the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime is working on it.

The change of the supervising prosecutor, delays in the investigation, and the lack of clear prospects for its completion are just some of the concerns that Minister Demerdzhiev expresses. He also expresses concerns about the lack of those brought forward as defendants. He insists that the acting Prosecutor General take action to speed up the work on the case.