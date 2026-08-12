There are 897,968 young people aged 15-29 in Bulgaria, which represents 14 percent of the country's entire population. One third of them work, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI) for 2025, published on the institution's website on the occasion of today's International Youth Day.

This year, the day is celebrated worldwide under the motto “Different environments, common aspirations“.

The largest share is occupied by young people aged 15-19 - 37 percent, followed by those aged 20-24 - 32.4 percent, and 25-29 - 37 percent. 30.6 percent.

The employment rate for young people (15-29 years old) is 34.3 percent.

98.2 percent of young people aged 16-24 use the Internet daily or once a week, according to NSI data.