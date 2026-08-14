Scheme for siphoning off hundreds of thousands of leva from the NHIF

They broke up a scheme for illegally receiving funds from the NHIF in the Lovech region, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Actions on the case began after receiving information about a company through which an individual practice for primary dental care is carried out.

In 2025, it received over 330,000 leva from the NHIF budget for reported dental activities. According to initial data, examinations and treatment of patients who did not actually visit the dental practice were reported.

On August 13, operational-search and procedural-investigative actions were taken, including a search of a room in Tetevensko, used as a dental office.

During the actions, medical documents were found for about 3,600 patients, for a large part of whom there is data that they did not visit the dental practice. At the same time, specific dental activities were reported and paid for by the NHIF in their name.

Lists containing personal data of Bulgarian citizens and health insurance card numbers related to the reported fictitious examinations and treatment were also seized.

An investigation into the case is underway under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.