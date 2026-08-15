Varna with a rich program of cultural events on the occasion of its holiday

August 15 is the day Varna celebrates. Today, our maritime capital welcomes its holiday with a rich program of cultural events, concerts and initiatives. Thousands are expected to join the celebration of Varna's day this year, and the festive mood will continue until late in the evening. Yesterday, the miraculous Hawaiian icon of the Most Holy Theotokos was welcomed in the city, which Varna residents will be able to worship today.

The festive program begins with a liturgy in the cathedral church “Holy Assumption of the Virgin Mary“. Then it continues with official ceremonies, and in the evening a big concert with the participation of the winner of “Eurovision“ DARA.

Days before one of the greatest Christian holidays - St. Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Kaliakra revealed another of its secrets - a gold ring with an image of the Virgin Mary Oranta.

Alcheologist Dr. Filip Petrunov says that the jewelry is a woman's with a style typical of the second half of the 14th century, and the image is very simply carved.

This is typical of the early Bulgarian period and it is the iconography that makes the find particularly interesting for archaeologists.

Dr. Filip Petrunov emphasizes that the iconography in question is easily recognizable, since a praising position cannot be mistaken.

And the find definitely impressed the students Dimitar Tomanov and Boris Radev. They shared the satisfaction of being at the place where the discoveries were made.

The history of the small ornament is only part of the picture that archaeologists are gradually restoring. After the “golden necropolis” from the “rich quarter”, they are uncovering many more artifacts related to the life of the priests in the temples from the capital period of Kaliakra.

Dr. Petrunov adds that part of a stone icon of Jesus Christ Pantocrator, crosses, encolpions, a personal cross-medallion, and some other objects related to the daily life and lifestyle of these priests were found.

Over 500 objects were discovered last summer and this summer, and the current season continues to add new details to the lives of the priests. The archaeologist adds that during the rest of the working time they are focused on studying the cinema complex. “This is essentially a dormitory. "We are talking about an area of over 1500 sq m. with over 35 rooms, which are on several levels," he explains. Traces from the end of the 14th century also tell of a military conflict. Over 50 silver coins were also found.)