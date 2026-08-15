Daniel Panov: The clip in front of the "Asenevtsi" monument is an insult to the Bulgarian language, there are also acts of vandalism

A clip with oriental dances in front of the "Asenevtsi" monument in Veliko Tarnovo has shaken social networks and caused an immediate reaction from the institutions.

The mayor of the city Daniel Panov has notified the Ministry of Culture about this attack.

„Hundreds of citizens have reported me, as the clip was distributed on social networks. The issue is not the music, the problem is that there are acts of vandalism“, said Daniel Panov on „This Saturday“ on bTV.

„There are laws that are also circumvented. Institutions are circumvented. If order is not respected, such acts occur. This advertising clip is for commercial purposes and precisely circumvents the Cultural Heritage Act. That is why I have notified the Minister of Culture“, explained the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo.

“I cannot express my indignation at this desecration of the Bulgarian, which we must protect and preserve. We must educate our children in a spirit of national pride“, said Daniel Panov.