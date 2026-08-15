Baby boom of twins in "Maichin Dom": 7 pairs of twins were born in 7 days in August

On today's feast of the Virgin Mary, some great news came from the capital's "Maichin Dom". In just one week in August, 7 pairs of twins were born there. For comparison, in July, a total of 10 pairs of twins cried in the largest AG hospital in the country.

Genoveva Minkova has been dreaming of having a boy and a girl for years, BNT reports.

Genoveva Minkova: "This baby has come a very long way, in which we had losses. This great happiness happened to us a little late. I never believed that it would ever be a reality to have a boy and a girl together."

Victor weighed 2840, and Valeria 2310 grams.

Genoveva Minkova: "I am very happy, these are the two most awaited children for us. This is a change for life. From here on out, nothing will be the same".

The 7 pairs of twins born in a week surprised the teams at "Maichin Dom".

Nadezhda Hristova, senior midwife at the "Maichin Dom" home gym: "A large part of them were conceived spontaneously. About 50 to 50 girls to boys. Twice as much joy, of course, not only for the parents, but also for the team leading the birth. It is a big event when we have twins. Especially those born by a normal mechanism. Two of the couples were born by a normal mechanism."

Dr. Yuri Hranov, obstetrician-gynecologist, Clinic for Pathological Pregnancy, SBALAG “Maichin Dom“: "The twin pregnancy itself is a pathological condition. But here I tell you again that the risks are minimized in terms of the fetuses and the mothers."

Since the beginning of the year, over 1,700 babies have been born in "Maichin Dom".