Four artillery shells found in the Danube were neutralized

Specialists from the Land Forces have neutralized four cannonball-type artillery shells found near the banks of the Danube River in the Silistra region, the press center of the Ministry of Defense reports. The operation was carried out on Saturday after a report was filed about the dangerous find.

The old ammunition was located in the area of the 376th river kilometer of the Danube River. Immediately after their discovery, the protocol for responding to similar situations was activated, with the servicemen acting on the express order of the Chief of Defense and by order of the Commander of the Land Forces.

Specialists for the neutralization of unexploded ordnance from the military formation in the city of Shumen have taken control of the situation. Under the leadership of Major Angel Ivanov, the team secured the shells and prepared them for removal from the area.

The cannonballs were transported to the "Divdyadovo" training center, where they were finally destroyed in strict compliance with all safety measures.

This is not an isolated case in recent weeks. The Ministry of Defense recalls that just a few days ago, servicemen responded to a similar signal in Vidin. There, a heavily corroded artillery shell and two cannonballs were neutralized, which were found on the territory of the popular city beach "Baba Vida".