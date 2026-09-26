The fire in Byala has been extinguished, the air is not polluted

The fire in a workshop for the production of insulation materials in Byala, Varna region, has been completely extinguished, and the state of emergency in the city has been lifted. The fire has covered an area of about 2 acres, but firefighters have not allowed the flames to spread outside the production site. Three cars parked in the area have completely burned down.

The first signal about the fire was given by Miroslav Marinov, manager of the furniture factory located in the immediate vicinity. He says that his employees started extinguishing the fire from the front, while at the same time trying to protect the warehouses with solid wood. Several cracked windows were reported in the neighboring building.

„We have minor damage, we have several cracked windows“, said Miroslav Marinov.

The main concern during the extinguishing was related to the products of combustion. Insulation materials were stored in the workshop, including fiber, also known as XPS. „When it burns, many toxic substances are released“, explained Chief Inspector Ilko Todorov, Head of the RSPBZN - Dolni Chiflik.

No air pollution was detected

The Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection - Varna reported that the measurements did not record values above the alarm thresholds for sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, benzene and carbon monoxide. The check was carried out with GASMET equipment from a point on the border of the nearest residential building. At the time of the measurement, the wind was directed towards agricultural areas, opposite to the settlement. The inspectorate continues to monitor the air quality in the area.

Byala resident Filcho Banaliev said that the smoke did not go towards the city, but towards the forest. However, monitoring remained on site for the possible appearance of new outbreaks.

They are investigating the cause of the fire

According to bTV sources, the most likely cause of the fire was the ignition of one of the automated machines in the workshop. This version has not yet been confirmed by the investigation.

“The causes of the fire are currently under investigation. At this stage, we cannot comment“, said Chief Inspector Ilko Todorov. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and the police are investigating all details related to the workshop's activities and the cause of the fire.

Sources: bTV News