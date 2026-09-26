MECH opened its campaign for the presidential elections

The MECH party opened its campaign for the presidential elections. The candidate for president is the party leader Radostin Vassilev, and for vice president – energy expert and former MP Krasimir Manov.

Vassilev called on the other candidates for “Dondukov“ 2 to participate in a debate. MECH party will be number 17 on the ballot.

The creation of “Youth-MECH“ was announced

The opening of the campaign was also connected with the announcement of a new youth structure of the party – “Youth-MECH“. Radostin Vassilev stated that MECH has been waiting for the start of the campaign for a long time.

„Sooner or later Bulgaria will change, with great joy, because today, by a good coincidence, Mr. Manov and I are announcing the start of our campaign with an event that we have been waiting for a long time, and this is the creation of „Youth-MECH“.

According to Vassilev, many young people are showing interest in the party and its politics.

„Extremely many young people are interested in our party and our politics, which makes me happy“, said the MECH leader.

Thus, the formation's campaign begins with the presentation of the presidential couple, a call for a public debate between the candidates and an emphasis on the inclusion of young people in political life.

Sources: bTV The News