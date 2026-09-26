Gyurov and Kandev opened their campaign for the presidential vote

Andrei Gyurov and Georgi Kandev opened their election campaign for president and vice president. The presidential candidate pair was nominated by an initiative committee with the political support of “We continue the change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“.

The campaign begins a month before the presidential elections on October 25. The two candidates will participate in the vote with number 4 on the ballot, determined by lot.

Message for security and stability

At the opening, Gyurov said that the presidential institution should not be presented as a substitute for the executive branch.

„One person cannot solve the problems of an entire country, and whoever promises this does not promise the presidency - he promises another power. The president does not govern instead of the government, he illuminates the decisions with an independent eye. The president makes the country predictable. This means three things - security, stability and independence“, Gyurov said.

The official opening of the campaign took place at the Sofia Event Center in Paradise Mall in Sofia. The election campaign for president and vice president began on September 25 and will continue until October 23. The day of reflection is October 24, and the first round is scheduled for October 25.

Sources: Nova TV, BTA, BNT