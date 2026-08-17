The windows of the recently opened "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" metro station were broken

Just a few days after the opening of the new section of the third metro line in Sofia, one of the stations became the subject of vandalism. Metro station "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" woke up with broken windows on the visor at the entrance.

After the footage of the attack was distributed, "Metropolitan" EAD sent a team to urgently inspect the site. The technical group has determined that there is no damage to the tempered part of the windows that could lead to a possible danger to passing citizens. The municipal company added that two new glass units have already been ordered, with their delivery and installation expected between August 20 and 30, 2026.

The intervention comes less than a week after the ceremonial commissioning of the 3-kilometer route, which is part of the national Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The section includes three new metro stations - &ldash; “Stadium “Georgi Asparuhov“, “Bessarabia“ and “Gen. Vladimir Vazov“.

The stops are designed and built in modern, clean lines, emphasizing the sense of movement and dynamism, with architectural solutions related to the places where they are located. For example, the “Stadium “Georgi Asparuhov“ station is designed in the colors of the stadium of the same name and bears the symbolism of the football legend.

The implementation of the entire project aims to provide a faster and more convenient transport connection for residents of the capital's neighborhoods “Poduyane“, “Hadzhi Dimitar“, “Suhata Reka“ and “Levski“, as well as for travelers from the “Hemus“ highway. The new line is expected to reduce car traffic in the area by up to 25%.