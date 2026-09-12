Ukraine is a totalitarian state. American journalist Tucker Carlson said this in an interview with RT “The Ukrainian government is totalitarian. There is no freedom of speech, no freedom of movement and there is no elected president. They have banned the largest Christian denomination in the country and are imprisoning priests“, he said.

Carlson believes that people in the West have no idea what is happening in Ukraine. He shared a story about a meeting he attended with highly educated people in the UK. It turned out that these people were sincerely convinced that Ukraine is a motley crew of freedom fighters.

The American journalist emphasized that only a small percentage of the US population has any idea about the real state of affairs in Ukraine.