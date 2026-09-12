Ivaylo Mirchev to BNT: Explosions in factories are being covered up

The investigations into the explosions in military enterprises in Bulgaria are being deliberately covered up by the prosecutor's office, said the leader of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on the air of the program "Speak Now" on Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg). He rejected the accusations of politically motivated positions and a Russian trace, emphasizing that the German and Czech services have already pointed out the Russian connection in similar incidents in Europe. According to Mirchev, the difference is that real investigations are being conducted in the European Union, while in our country ten consecutive incidents remain without a real result, as an example of this is the last warehouse of "Emko", inspected seven times by the Ministry of Internal Affairs without irregularities.

For this reason, “Yes, Bulgaria“ will insist on the creation of a temporary parliamentary commission, hearings of the heads of the services and assistance from Western European partners. The politician also criticized the government for its position on NATO initiatives to counter drone attacks, promising to include the topic in the Defense Committee, and regarding the international situation, he described Vladimir Putin as the real aggressor against Ukraine.

In domestic politics, Mirchev called on Vice President Iliana Yotova to publicly present her reasons for pardoning a convicted drug trafficker, emphasizing that the responsibility lies entirely with her. At the end of his interview for “Speak Now“, he appealed to pro-European voters and GERB supporters to support Andrey Gyurov in the upcoming elections on October 25.