The fire above Tsarev Vrah in Rila has been extinguished

The dramatic battle with the fire below Tsarev Vrah ended successfully, after two specialized teams from the regional fire safety services in Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad managed to locate and extinguish the last smoldering fires. The incident occurred on the administrative border between the two regions, covering about 30 acres of hard-to-reach unsuitable forest areas, scrubland and low vegetation.

The strong wind in the mountain further complicated the work of the teams on the ground. The rapid intervention of a military helicopter “Kugar“, which carried out a series of water drops over the mountain ridge, also helped to contain the disaster. The actions on the ground were supported by employees of the State Forestry and the active Volunteer Formation of the Blagoevgrad Municipality.

In parallel with this incident, the teams continue to monitor the peat fires above Kirilova Polyana, where the situation is also under control.