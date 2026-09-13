A serious turn in the synoptic situation marks the end of the week in our country. On Sunday, September 13, 2026, the autumn cold snap will hit the country in full force, with temperatures continuing to drop sharply compared to the past few days. Due to the passage of a cold atmospheric front, The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced an official yellow code for intense rainfall and powerful thunderstorms. [1, 2]

The warning is in effect for 14 districts in the country, located mainly in the central and eastern regions: Dobrich, Silistra, Varna, Shumen, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv and their neighboring regions. Forecasters warn that in these parts of Bulgaria the amounts of rain will be significant, with a serious risk of hail in places. [1, 2, 3]

During the day on Sunday, a moderate, and in places temporarily strong northwesterly wind will continue to blow, bringing additional cool air into the country. In the eastern half of Bulgaria, cloudiness will remain significant for most of the day, and precipitation will begin to gradually weaken and stop only in the afternoon. Thermometers in Northeastern Bulgaria will register between 18° and 19°, while in Southwestern Bulgaria and the southernmost regions the maximum values will still reach the more pleasant 27°. [1, 2]

The weather over Western Bulgaria will be the complete opposite. Residents of the capital and the western regions will enjoy variable cloudiness, which will quickly decrease, with mostly sunny weather establishing around noon and in the afternoon. [1, 2]

On the Black Sea coast, the weather on Sunday will be extremely unfavorable for the beach. The cloud cover there will be dense, accompanied by significant rains, strong winds and thunderstorms. The temperature of the sea water is gradually decreasing, and the sea waves will increase. [1]

The atmospheric pressure throughout the day will remain without significant change, remaining slightly higher than the average for September. According to long-term forecasts, the change on Sunday marks the permanent onset of autumn climate in our country.