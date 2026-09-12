The incident in Sliven: No vehicle involved in the tragedy

There was no involvement of an individual electric vehicle or any other vehicle in the incident with the deceased four-year-old child in Sliven, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (ODMVR-Sliven) categorically announced. The tragic incident that shook the public occurred in the late afternoon of September 11, when the police received a signal about an injured child in the Sliven neighborhood “Nadezhda“.

The initial speculations about a traffic accident or a collision with a scooter were completely refuted by the investigating authorities. Based on the verbal and technical facts and evidence collected so far, it was established that the incident was occurred purely physically between two minors.

According to the investigation, the two children accidentally collided during a children's game. They did not know each other beforehand and did not even play together in the same company. Immediate action was taken to fully clarify the circumstances surrounding the serious incident, with forensic experts having already carried out numerous procedural and investigative actions at the scene.

A pre-trial investigation was immediately initiated into the case, and the work to clarify all the details surrounding the boy's death continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

Due to the tension that arose and in order to guarantee public order and peace in the “Nadezhda“ neighborhood, a reinforced police presence has been provided in the area. Additional forces from the Zonal Gendarmerie Department - Burgas (ZZHU-Burgas) are deployed on site, monitoring security in Sliven.