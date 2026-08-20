Borisov from Ruse: Through the Austrian services I learned about signals to the Bulgarians after the threats from Iran

GERB leader Boyko Borisov asked why Iliyana Yotova did not convene the National Security Advisory Council due to the threats from Iran. He made this comment during a visit to the local structure of the party in Ruse, quoted by Nova TV.

“For several days, the ministers have been saying things that further increase fears and doubts and provide an opportunity for manipulation”, he added. Borisov also asked if there is no threat, then “why is Rumen Radev talking to NATO today”. “And since Demerdzhiev says that measures have been taken and security has been strengthened - this concerns their personal security. I saw Radev's motorcade in Varna - 10 cars, 40 people. In Varna, as a former prime minister, there were two cars with me," Borisov added. He stressed that the cabinet "takes care of them," but what does it do for "the other people?".

In his words, the National Security Council is not convened because "they need to find out the real threats" and stressed that he had heard about signals to the Bulgarians through the Austrian services.

Presidential elections

Borisov commented that he could talk a lot against the government, but "I prefer to watch my party for the local elections."

Regarding the presidential elections, Borisov said that in "September we will talk about our candidacy." “In Pomorie, when Mitko Nikolov was sitting next to me, I said that the presidential candidate is on the table”, the GERB leader also said.

”Three times as prime minister of the country is enough. Next time we will propose three new prime ministers, from whom the party will choose,” added Borisov.

According to him, Yotova is a serious candidate for president and an experienced person, "she is not rising from a party, from "Progressive Bulgaria", but from an initiative committee in order to be able to gather the periphery".

The GERB leader also said that if an initiative committee with a single candidacy is formed in the center-right, then "I can convince the people in GERB that this is right, but there is still time until September - we will do it".

Borisov said that he had a candidate for president and vice president who would have won in the second round. And again he emphasizes the name of the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov.

Criticism of the government and Sofia's governance

In Borisov's words, Sofia's governance is a “total failure”.

Regarding price controls, he said that they were “missed”, and people were deceived with the “basket with care” measure.

“The vertical gas corridor is important for Ukraine, Moldova, Romania. This is a printing press for Bulgarians. It is 100% owned by Bulgarians, as is Balkan Stream”, said Borisov. He commented on the deal with “Botas”, defining it as a contract under which our country only has obligations and we are losing 9 billion dollars.