Terziev responded to Ivo Hristov: Sofia should not be isolated because of political appetites

The mayor of Sofia responded to Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov's statement about a “crisis in governance“ and asked the government for partnership, not political isolation of the capital

“I sincerely hope that this is not another government to which we will have to explain that Sofia should not be isolated because of political appetites towards the capital.“ This was stated by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev on the occasion of today's statement by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov that there is a “crisis in governance” in Sofia, quoted by the press center of the Sofia City Council.

Terziev emphasized that when talking about the governance of Sofia, one must also talk about the responsibility of the national government towards the city.

“This government has gained the trust of many people with the expectation of changing the way the country is governed. I hope it does not repeat a very familiar pattern - political differences with the mayor turning into an attitude towards the entire city. We have already seen where this leads”, said the mayor.

In his words, Sofia cannot be reduced to the political relations between the local and national authorities.

“Sofia is not the mayor. Sofia is not its problems. Sofia is the people - nearly two million people who live and work here. A city that creates nearly half of the country's economy. The dismissive attitude towards Sofia is not an attitude towards Vasil Terziev. It is an attitude towards all these people“, said Terziev.

The mayor emphasized that investments in the capital are not a privilege for Sofia, but an investment in the development of the entire country.

„I do not expect a good assessment of my work from the government. I expect partnership“, said Vasil Terziev.

He recalled that after the first 100 days of the current government's work, there is still no clarity and solutions on a number of key issues for Sofia residents.

Among them are:

what is happening with the children's hospital;

when will there be a decision on the Ring Road;

how will the capital's major infrastructure projects be financed;

will the stability of public transport be guaranteed;

will Sofia finally receive assistance for Vitosha instead of yet another obstacle.

“These are the conversations that I expect to have with the national government. Because when the state denies opportunities, investments or support to the capital because of a political battle with its mayor, the mayor does not pay the bill. The people of Sofia pay it. And when Sofia loses development opportunities, Bulgaria loses,“ said Terziev.



„Eurovision“ and the question of criteria

The mayor of Sofia also commented on the choice of Burgas as host of „Eurovision 2027“, linking the decision to the words of the deputy prime minister about the „crisis in governance“ of the capital.

„The words of the deputy prime minister make another question even more important. If the „crisis in governance“ of Sofia has a bearing on the choice of Burgas as host of “Eurovision“, it is good to understand by what criteria the candidacy was evaluated“, said Terziev.

According to him, the best way to end speculation is to publish the facts.

“Therefore, we expect BNT to publish the candidacies and evaluations of Sofia and Burgas. The easiest way to end all speculation is to see the facts“, said the mayor.

Terziev congratulated Burgas on the choice and stated that Sofia will support hosting the contest.

“Burgas won and has our support. In May 2027, Sofia will also celebrate with “Eurovision“. We will take the best from our developed candidacy and turn it into music, events and experiences for Sofia residents and guests of the city“, said the mayor.

“Sofia will not stand aside. Neither at “Eurovision“, nor in Bulgaria“, emphasized Vasil Terziev.