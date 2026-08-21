The power of the V-th unit of the Kozloduy NPP is being reduced due to the level of the Danube

Bulgaria is starting to limit the power of its nuclear power plant due to the critically low level of the Danube. Starting today, a preventive reduction of the power of the 5th unit of the “Kozloduy“ NPP by about 120 megawatts is expected, bTV reports.

The unprecedented measure is part of the efforts to ensure the safe operation of the “Kozloduy“ NPP. Water from the Danube River is used to cool the steam in the condensers located in the non-nuclear part of the plant, and is not used to cool the nuclear reactors.

The water supply is carried out by its own shore pumping station, designed and built to provide the necessary water quantities even at low river levels.

In the 52-year history of the plant, the operation of the units has not been limited due to meteorological and hydrological conditions. Since the beginning of July, a working group has been formed at the nuclear power plant to manage the situation.

There will be no change in electricity prices, believes the former chairman of the plant's Board of Directors, Georgi Kaschiev.