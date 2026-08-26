Body of missing child found near Sozopol

The body of the missing 7-year-old boy who disappeared on Tuesday evening on Harmani beach in Sozopol has been found.

The child, who is from Svishtov, was swept away by the sea current in the area of the third lifeguard post, NOVA reports.

The 52-year-old father took all three of his children to a beach in the unguarded time zone. He entered the water with two of his children.

While he was paying attention to one, the other was swept away by the current. The father was saved by two lifeguards who came to his aid outside of their working hours, but the child disappeared in the rough sea.