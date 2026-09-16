12 migrants detained, hidden in a truck at the "Danube Bridge" near Vidin

Border police officers from the Vidin Border Police Station and Romanian border police officers detained 12 migrants hidden in a truck.

This happened on September 14 at around 4 a.m., when a Turkish truck with a driver, a 36-year-old Turkish citizen, arrived at the "Vidin" border crossing on the way to Romania.

The border police officers found that the seal of the cargo compartment was broken. They carried out an inspection, during which they found 12 migrants, men - 10 from Iran, one from Egypt and one from Iraq - in the truck. Most of them are registered with the State Agency for Refugees.

There is evidence that they were loaded into the vehicle in the Sofia region. The driver and the truck have a registered entry into the Republic of Bulgaria on September 13 through the “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint.

The driver and the migrants are detained at the Vidin Police Station, the case is ongoing.