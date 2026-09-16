Smoke from an An-12 plane caused alarm in Burgas

Thicker and darker smoke from an airplane in the sky over Burgas caused alarm and publications about a suspected accident. However, the Burgas Airport categorically denied the information – there was no emergency situation on board the plane, nor were any actions taken at the airport due to an incident.

This was reported by BNT.

The plane is an An-12 – an older model aircraft, in which the more visible dark smoke from the exhaust gases is not an unusual phenomenon and is not in itself a sign of a technical malfunction.

The airport called for not creating unnecessary tension with unconfirmed information and assured that in the event of a real emergency, the public would be informed in a timely manner.

"Have no doubt - if there is any real worrying event, I will notify you immediately!", assured Tsvetomir Stefanov 4 hours after the flight of the An-12 in question, wrote flagman.bg

Nearly 4 hours after an old plane flew over Burgas with smoke coming out of its fourth engine after taking off from Sarafovo, the airport's PR finally came out with an official position, which it distributed to the media. He reassured citizens and journalists 3 hours after Flagman's publication that “there are no aliens”, and the plane in question was simply old.

Here is what Tsvetomir Stefanov wrote:

“There is no plane accident and there is no emergency situation at Burgas Airport! With older models of aircraft, such as the An-12, more visible and darker smoke from the exhaust gases can be observed. The mere presence of such smoke in no way means that there is an accident.

The simplest analogy is with an older model car - when it is driving on the highway and more or more visible exhaust gases come out of its exhaust system, this does not mean that there is an “accident” on the respective highway. The same logic applies here.

And have no doubt - if there is any truly worrying event, I will inform you immediately. There is neither an “accident in the sky over Burgas“, nor have any planes been hit, nor have aliens landed at Burgas Airport today. (smiley) The sky over Burgas is absolutely calm. There is no reason to panic. Thank you!”

At the moment, the situation at Burgas Airport is normal and there is no information about an incident or emergency situation.