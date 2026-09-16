Andrey Gyurov: We are not hearing about measures from the cabinet against high fuel prices

Despite the noise from the upcoming elections, it is good to govern the country with care, not with propaganda. This was written on his Facebook profile by the former caretaker prime minister and current presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

„The price of oil for a delivered barrel of Brent today reaches $148. The refinery buys at this price plus a premium. Several weeks pass between the purchase of the raw material and its impact on the price at the pump, creating a false sense of calm.

In March, I warned that the increase in price would reach the pump with the new prices.

The price of 1.90 euros for diesel is not the peak. It could reach 2.20 euros within weeks. This will lead to an increase in the price of transportation and goods.

We do not hear about measures from the cabinet to protect the population and industry, and they must be activated now. As we reacted during the caretaker government“, he notes.

Here is Andrey Gyurov's position:

Despite the noise from the upcoming elections, it is good to govern the country with care, not with propaganda.

The price of oil for a delivered barrel of Brent today reaches $148. The refinery buys at this price plus a premium. Several weeks pass between the purchase of the raw material and its impact on the price at the pump, creating a false sense of calm.

In March, I warned that the increase in price would reach the pump with the new prices. The price of 1.90 euros for diesel is not the peak. It could reach 2.20 euros within weeks. This will lead to higher prices for transportation and goods.

We are not hearing about measures from the cabinet to protect the population and industry, and they should be implemented now. As we reacted during the caretaker government.