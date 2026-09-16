Bulgarians leave their parents' home on average at the age of 28

Young people in Bulgaria leave their parents' home on average at 27.9 years, Eurostat data for 2025 show. Thus, our country ranks above the average age for the European Union, which is 26.3 years. For comparison, in 2024 the average for the EU was 26.2 years.

Within the European Union, young people are the latest to separate from their parents in Croatia - on average at 31.5 years. Greece and Slovakia follow with 30.9 years, and in Spain and Italy the average age is 30.2 years. At the other end of the ranking are Finland - 21.4 years, Denmark - 21.8, as well as Estonia and Lithuania - 22.7 years.

The data also show a link between the age at which young people leave home and their employment. In 2025, 65.5% of people aged 20 to 29 in the EU were employed. In most countries where young people separate from their parents earlier, employment among this age group is above the EU average. These countries include the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden.

The opposite trend is observed in countries where young people remain in the parental home longer. In Greece, Croatia, Spain and Italy, the average age of leaving is above the EU average, while employment among 20-29 year-olds is below the EU average. Eurostat data show that the average age of leaving the parental home in the EU as a whole has remained relatively stable - close to 26 years since 2002.