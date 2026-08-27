Weather today, forecast for Friday, August 28: Heat gives way to a cool front

Weather on August 28, 2026: The heat gives way to a cool front

Weather forecast for Friday: Where will it rain and thunder in our country?

On Friday, August 28, 2026, the weather in Bulgaria will undergo a change under the influence of cool air penetrating from the northeast. The atmospheric mass will remain unstable, bringing thunderstorm activity and a breath of coolness after the summer heat.

Dynamic cloudiness and local precipitation

Sunny weather will prevail during the day, but temporary increases in cloudiness are expected, according to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (see the full weather bulletin at: weather.bg). According to the weather forecasters on duty, short-term thunderstorms will develop mainly over Central Bulgaria and the Danube Plain.

Temperatures and wind by region

Maximum temperatures: The values in the country will decrease slightly and will most often vary between 26° and 31°C.

Wind: It will blow moderate, and in the eastern half of the country and along the Black Sea coast – temporarily strong wind from the north-northeast.

Black Sea: Cloudiness will quickly decrease to sunny weather, but a strong breeze will maintain maximum temperatures to around 26°-28°C (current details at: sinoptik.bg).

Mountainous areas: Cumulus clouds with isolated showers are expected in the afternoon.

Astronomical report for Friday

Astronomy enthusiasts should know that in the early hours of Friday, the last partial lunar eclipse of the year will be visible, which will be visible low above the western horizon in Bulgaria, immediately before sunrise (details in the "Science" section of the website: nova.bg).