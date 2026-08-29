Weather today, forecast for Saturday, August 29: The weekend starts with sunshine

On Saturday, August 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. The morning will be cool.

In the afternoon over Northeastern Bulgaria there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but there will be no precipitation. Later in the day, an increase in high and medium cloudiness will begin from the west and in some places in the extreme western regions it will rain. There will be a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast.

This was announced by the NIMH.

Maximum temperatures will be mainly between 30° and 35°, in the northeastern regions slightly lower, in Sofia – around 32°.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast.

In the morning hours, there will be significant cloudiness over the extreme southern coast and in places there will be light rain. In the afternoon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the northern coast, but there will be no precipitation. There will be a moderate, and temporarily strong wind from the north-northeast along the southern coast, which will weaken in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 28°. The temperature of the sea water is 25°-26°. The sea will be 2-3 points along the northern coast, up to about 4 points along the southern coast.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains.

In the afternoon, high and medium cloudiness will begin to increase from the west, and in some places in the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria it will rain lightly. There will be a moderate wind, and in the highest parts - a strong wind from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 25°, at 2000 meters - about 18°.