The presidential elections will cost 117 million euros

117 million euros will be allocated for the upcoming presidential elections. Preparations for the vote have already begun, with one of the main tasks being to ensure the functioning of the voting machines.

The topic was commented on on bTV by Iva Lazarova, Chairwoman of the Public Council at the Central Election Commission.

According to her, the planned amount is also higher than in previous presidential elections. However, when making comparisons, it should be taken into account that the upcoming vote will probably be in two rounds, as well as that partial elections will be held in different settlements in parallel.

The higher costs are also related to the increase in the price of transport, logistics and fuel. A significant part of the election budget is traditionally intended for the remuneration of members of the section and district election commissions. About 40% of the budget usually goes to pay the people who serve on election day.

An increase in the remuneration of the members of the Central Election Commission and the Regional Election Commission compared to the last presidential election is also planned.

A serious part of the preparation is related to machine voting. A comprehensive diagnosis of the devices is coming, including the screens, printers and their other components.

About 10 million euros are planned for the activities. The public procurement includes a detailed review of the technical condition of the machines and, if necessary, repairs.

However, after the repairs, certification of the devices is also coming. According to Iva Lazarova, the time for diagnosis, repair and subsequent certification is limited, but with good organization, the procedures should be completed before election day.

Changes are also expected in voting abroad. The restriction on the number of polling stations in some countries has been lifted.

This means that Bulgarians in Turkey, the UK and the US will again be able to vote in more polling stations, which should facilitate their access to the electoral process.

As an example, Lazarova pointed out that before the restriction was introduced in the US, there were about 55 polling stations, in Turkey - nearly 180, and in the UK also significantly more than those allowed later.

The expectation is that more polling stations in these countries will allow Bulgarian citizens to vote in more convenient places for them.

The upcoming presidential elections will be the first vote for a head of state after the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, which also poses additional organizational tasks for the election administration.