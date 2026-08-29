Denkov on what happened in Strumyani: Instead of a successful PR campaign by the prime minister in the white shirt, thin

We saw a continuation of the line in which those in power do not tolerate criticism and would like to somehow live in their world, in which everything seems to be fine. This is how the chairman of the parliamentary group of "We continue the change" Nikolay Denkov commented on the case in Strumyani, which led to the dismissal of the director of the Ministry of Interior's Department - Blagoevgrad.

Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the PP's parliamentary group: "We saw the prime minister in the white shirt, with a large group of security guards around him, who went as if to express some empathy for the people who have been struggling with the consequences of the flood there for several days. But instead of a successful PR campaign, we saw that things actually went wrong. They went wrong because from the first day of the government, with the appeals like, the opposition is no longer necessary, the journalists that I point out, they will talk to me. What we had right from the first days of the government, created a mood that is starting to give results."

As in many other cases, the responsibility of the government is not to blame the one who wants to express a position. The one who has not found the right measure is to be guilty, so that, on the one hand, the main concerns of the people are heard, and on the other hand, the right decisions are made to calm them down, added Denkov.

I sincerely hope that the government will understand that they need a strong opposition and we are one, said Nikolay Denkov.

"What we see as a characteristic feature of this government is that it is in a hurry to boast. And I would especially say to the Prime Minister - with things that, as you say, are some small beginnings. I gave an example in this statement with the basket of care. You cannot say: "There will be a 15-30% reduction in prices", in a way that cannot be realized in a market economy, and then expect praise for such a statement. In the same way, you can't say: "We removed the oligarchy from power" after increasing the money from your budget by 30%, which goes precisely to the companies that are most active in public procurement.

The 2027 budget will not look much better than the 2026 one, Denkov said:

"What we hear as a preliminary letter sent by the Ministry of Finance to other ministries during the preparation of the budget does not look good at all. For the moment, we do not see any indications that there will be an increase in incomes, no indications that there will be a better policy for attracting investors, because this is key. We are simply once again spinning in a circle of very positive wishes, without clear, concrete measures on how they will be achieved. And there is also a very big contrast between the boasting of how much we have achieved and the real results, which actually do not look positive at all for the moment."

Regarding the upcoming elections to the Supreme Judicial Council, Denkov explained that for the PP it is important that the final composition, the selection that comes from the National Assembly, be of people who, on the one hand, are experts, and, on the other hand, have an impeccable biography.

"We do not insist on any specific candidacies of ours. What we insist on is that everyone who is accepted by the National Assembly should be impeccable in terms of expertise and the possibility of not being controlled from the outside. That they should not be criminally dependent, that they should not have dubious financial income that would question their integrity. This was the approach, and this will be the case here as well. And if “Progressive Bulgaria“ accepts this approach, there is something we can do together. However, if they start telling us: “You name your person and we will put ours in and how will we come to an agreement“, this will not be the approach that will solve the problem.“

Denkov also described the country's foreign policy as very chaotic, of the “Eagle, Crab and Pike” type, as well as Bulgaria's deviation from European formats, in which the most important decisions are made.