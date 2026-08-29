A new kindergarten with places for 100 children opened its doors in the "Hristo Botev" district

Another 100 children will have their own place in a kindergarten in Sofia. In the "Hristo Botev" district, the new building of the branch of the 62nd DG "Zornitsa", which has four groups, opened its doors. The first children will cross its threshold in September.

The investment in the building is 2.81 million euros, of which 1.33 million euros are grants under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. The facility is part of the project to build six new kindergartens on the territory of Sofia Municipality, financed under the PVP.

The building has separate study and sleeping rooms, a sports hall, an art hall, a kitchen, a medical office and rooms for the pedagogical and support staff.

The yard has four playgrounds, a common space for children and a small vegetable garden. In it, children will be able to plant plants and take care of them themselves.

„Childhood begins with the first friendships, the first questions, the first things that a child discovers about the world. Our task is for the city to be next to children and their families from that moment on - with a place where they can grow peacefully, play, learn and develop their dreams. Each new place in a kindergarten means exactly that - another child for whom Sofia opens the door to more opportunities. And we will continue to open such doors until every family has a real choice.“, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The opening of new places in kindergartens and nurseries continues throughout Sofia. In the last year alone, the system's capacity has been increased by 1,740 places. With the September intake, another 500 places will be provided, and at least 1,000 more are expected to be opened by the end of the year.

This is part of the long-term goal of the Sofia Municipality, “Sofia - a city of children: The First 7”, to overcome the shortage of places by the end of 2027 and for every child to have the opportunity to access quality care according to the family's choice.

With the new kindergarten in “Hristo Botev“, another 100 children will have their own place for the first years of their lives in the educational system - close to their home.