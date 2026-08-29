A woman was crushed by an ATV in an area above Smolyan

A 33-year-old woman was crushed by an ATV in an area near Smolyan, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Smolyan announced. The incident occurred this afternoon on a forest road near Stanevska neighborhood.

A report about the incident was filed by a passenger riding the overturned ATV. The vehicle was removed by a fire department team. The ATV is registered, the police specified.

The driver of the ATV was transported to hospital. Her first complaints were of leg pain.

The woman is in good condition, there are no visible serious injuries, only abrasions, she can move the leg that is in pain freely, the Emergency Department in Smolyan reported. The patient is undergoing tests and imaging diagnostics to rule out the risk of other injuries.