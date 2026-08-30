Distressed eagle rescued in Varna

A small spotted eagle was rescued after it was spotted in distress in the center of Varna. The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds reported the case.

After several days of observation, volunteers from the organization managed to catch the bird and transport it to the Center for the Protection of Nature and Animals in Dobrich, where it is about to undergo rehabilitation.

The medical examination showed that the eagle has lost weight, but is generally in good condition. However, its behavior is unusual for a wild bird - it does not fly well, does not show fear of people and accepts food from the hand.

According to experts, the sisal found around the bird's leg was most likely placed by a person. This raises speculation that the eagle was illegally bred in captivity. The Bulgarian Society for the Protection of Birds reminds us that the breeding of protected wild animals taken from the wild in captivity is illegal.

The Lesser Spotted Eagle is a migratory bird of prey that also breeds in Bulgaria. At the end of summer, the young birds head south and it is especially important for them to have mastered the skills of flying, hunting and independent survival before the migration.