Republican champion seriously injured in scooter race accident

A water motor sports competitor was injured during the second round of the Republican Water Motor Sports Championship, held in the waters of the Danube River near Lom, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Montana reported to BTA.

The incident occurred during a scooter race in the T550 class, when multiple Republican champion Pavlin Dimitrov (35) and local competitor Ivo Yordanov from Lom collided.

According to eyewitnesses, Pavlin Dimitrov's boat spun, and Yordanov, who was moving behind him, hit him with his boat, causing it to fly into the air and, after overturning, fall into water.

The race was immediately interrupted, and medical boats entered and the injured Dimitrov was pulled out of the water with a visible severe head injury. He was taken to the municipal hospital “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker“ in Lom, where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Currently, doctors are struggling to stabilize his condition, announced the director of the medical facility, Dr. Georgi Savkov. The other participant in the incident has a minor leg injury, but is in shock from what happened. Significant material damage was caused to both motorboats.

After the incident, the race was stopped, although there was one more race until the end.

Pavlin Dimitrov is among the experienced Bulgarian competitors in water motor sports, he has won republican titles in various classes. He is currently competing for the club “Dunav“ – Tutrakan, announced the organizers of the competition from the Bulgarian Federation of Water Sports.