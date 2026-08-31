New case of vandalism: Train scratched

Train No. 34 023/024 was scratched with graffiti at night, with a significant amount of paint applied to one of the front cars. The case was reported by Mario Evstatiev, who also published a photo of the damage.

According to him, the painting took dozens of minutes, and several graffiti were made on the car. He points out that the amount of paint was enough to paint a passenger car.

Evstatiev states that he has notified the Minister of Internal Affairs and calls for more serious measures against such acts. According to him, the train will have to stay in the depot for days to be cleaned.

“This is not art, but pure damage to public property“, writes Evstatiev and insists that the perpetrators be identified and held accountable.