Andrey Gyurov announces his candidacy for president tomorrow

Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will announce his candidacy for president tomorrow, BNR reports.

He explained that today in an invitation to the media it will be specified where the event will be held.

It is expected that when the nomination is announced, the name of the candidate for vice president - the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev - will be announced along with him.

We recall that two parliamentary formations - DB and PP - have so far given support to the presidential candidate pair.

The presidential elections will be held on October 25.