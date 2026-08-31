Ljubcho Georgievski: Macedonians suffered less under Bulgarian occupation than in Yugoslavia

Former Macedonian Prime Minister Ljubcho Georgievski has once again stirred up the local public with his analyses of historical events. In a statement, he drew a parallel between the sacrifices made by the Macedonian people during different historical periods, stating that during Bulgarian rule, the number of Macedonians who suffered was the smallest compared to the Yugoslav regimes, reports Vestimak.

Analyzing the periods of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia (Karadzjordjev Yugoslavia), the Bulgarian rule under Tsar Boris and the period of socialist, Tito's Yugoslavia, Georgievski points out that statistics and historical facts give a clear picture that is often overlooked.

He believes that if an objective comparison of the number of deaths is made, the mathematics will show unexpected results for many.

"If those seven thousand Jews whom Hitler's Nazi policy took from Macedonia are excluded, the remaining figures clearly show that the Macedonians under Bulgarian occupation suffered the fewest casualties. This is a very easily comparable figure“, Georgievski points out.

In addition to the number of victims, the former prime minister emphasizes that the memories of the strong resistance shown in other state systems have been erased from the Macedonian collective memory discourse.

According to him, if these three periods are analyzed in depth, it will be clearly seen that the Macedonian people put up far greater resistance during the time of the two Yugoslavias — a fact that, according to him, is almost completely forgotten by the public today.

Similar positions by Georgievski will most likely spark new debates among historians and in the wider society, especially in the context of current political and historical topics and relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria, the media adds.