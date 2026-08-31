Rositsa Mateva: 117 million euros for elections is just the beginning

The presidential vote will cost nearly 117 million euros. And separately - over 10 million euros for machine voting.

"That's what the bodies involved in the election process have asked for. This amount does not include the amounts that the CEC will pay for the machines, computer processing and paper for the machines. The bill will swell. These announced 10 million euros for machine voting are not included, commented former Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rositsa Mateva on "Denyat ON AIR".

According to her, it is almost certain that we will have a runoff, which means that the costs will be like for two elections.

"It is possible that not all these funds will be spent. We have returned amounts every time. In the last elections, we returned about 400 thousand to the budget," Mateva noted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

The eternal case with the members of the committees

The guest drew attention to the fact that the training of the members of the committees will be carried out in the old way.

"It is possible that trained members of the committees will be replaced. Several members of the SIC, who were dismissed at the insistence of the CEC, turned out to be appointed to other commissions. I hope that trained people will be members of the SIC", emphasized Mateva.

Repair of the machines

"Not all machines will be repaired. We used 9,400 machines in the last elections. About 480 machines need repair. The CEC has a list of what repairs each machine needs. They are set aside by the winner of the public procurement, which is always the same", explained the interlocutor.

Mateva noted that consumables will also be purchased. The batteries in the motherboard of 12,800 machines will be replaced. 12 thousand new flash drives will also be purchased.

The CEC has data on how much each of the elements for repair costs.

"It will no longer be called a machine ballot, but a receipt. The control receipt will serve to ensure that the voter can see who he voted for. If it is not printed, it means that the vote was not recorded and the CEC will give instructions on what is happening," Mateva concluded.